“Strangled by love”: a Woman could not stand too a good husband and filed for divorce
In the United Arab Emirates, the woman filed for divorce, and explained its decision by the fact that her husband is too good, almost perfect person — that is why, as it turned out, she can’t live with it.
About this unusual case reports Khaleej Times. A resident of the UAE has filed a lawsuit in a Sharia court in the Emirate of Fujairah, saying that he feels “suffocated love.”
Speaking with the judge, a woman reported that her husband “made her life hell”. From her story it was apparent that the man was too soft and gentle – the couple never had conflicts, my husband patiently endured female whims and indulge his wife in everything.
“He never yelled at me nor anything I do not deny. I need the argument, even quarrels. I want at least once to argue, but it’s impossible. Husband always forgave me and showered with gifts”, — said a resident of the UAE.
The publication reports that the man was very upset at the decision of his wife and does not understand what he did wrong. On the court, “a good husband” said that after the second half of the accusations about the excess weight he went on a diet, started to exercise and during exercise broke his leg. He asked the judge for help in their marriage, and he suspended the process so that the couple could reconcile.
“I just want to be perfect and good husband,” said the man, the ideals which irritates the wife.