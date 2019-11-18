Strap: a 28-day program that will transform your body
You’ve probably heard about the bar. This is one of the most effective exercises that makes you work all the major muscles. Moreover, the strap helps to get rid of excess weight to make your shoulders strong, your posture perfect. Have the courage to accept the challenge of the call.
Are you ready? This challenge lasts for 28 days. In a month you will have the body of your dreams! Even if that may seem quite long, you will have a break every 5 days. During training days you need to increase the amount of time spent in the plank position.
Day 1-3: 20 seconds
Day 4: 30 seconds
Day 5: 40 seconds
Day 7-8: 45 seconds
Day 9-11: 60 seconds
Day 12: 90 seconds
Day 14-16: 90 seconds
Day 16-18: 150 seconds
Day 20-23: 150 seconds
Day 23-24: 180 seconds
Day 26-27: 240 seconds
Day 28: Until the fall
For variety, you can bar. Select some of these exercises and include them in your exercise plan. But, if you prefer a classic bar, continue to do it without any add-ons! You will still get a great result!
The training program
Strap No. 1
— Start in standard plank position, hands firmly on the ground. Maintain straight line from shoulders to toe, including your back muscles. Your feet should be hip distance apart.
— Raise your right leg and bring your right knee to your right elbow, while maintaining a stable position.
— Return your right foot back on the ground and repeat the same with left side.
— Alternate legs at a quick pace for 30 seconds.
Strap No. 2
— Lie down on right side. Securely place your right hand on the ground, raise your body into a side plank, creating a straight line from head to toe. Your feet should be stacked on each other.
— Extend your left arm so she was in the air.
— Put your hand in front of him and put her right thigh, as if you’re reaching for something behind him. Your shoulders and hips can be a little curl, your body must work hard to keep a stable position.
— Raise the hand above the body, extended upwards from the shoulder. Repeat for 30 seconds, then switch to the left side and run for 30 seconds.
For extra load hold a light dumbbell in your free hand.
Plank No. 3
— Start with the plank position and extend your legs behind you to balance on the hands and feet. Your shoulders should be directly over wrists, and feet should be together.
— Maintaining a straight line from head to toe, move your right leg out to the side and gently tap your fingers on the ground.
— Return your right foot back to the center. Now follow the movement the left leg.
— Repeat these movements at a fast pace for 30 seconds.
Strap № 4
— Start in a standard plank position.
— Extend your left arm and raise your right leg. Your spine should remain straight. Hold for a few seconds.
— Repeat the same movement with the other arm and other leg.
Plank No. 5
— Be in the position of the side plank, extended legs stacked on top of each other. The body should form a straight line from head to toe. Put your hand on the side.
— Start to lift your right foot.
— Repeat with the other side.
Plank number 6
— Start with high plank with hands on the ground, wrists directly under the shoulders. The body forms a straight line from head to toe.
— Spread your legs in the jump. Do not strain the knees, jumps should be soft.
Jumping keep your feet together, soft landing on the forefoot.
— Repeat at a fast pace for 30 seconds.
Plank No. 7
— Stay in the plank position and lift your left foot, bend the leg at the knee and start to do the shocks up (as if you want the feet to stick something on the ceiling). You should feel tension in the muscles!
— Take a deep breath, standing in the bar (not lie down) and repeat with the other leg.
Plank No. 8
— Start in plank position on elbows.
— Lift yourself up off the floor with one hand, the movement a long time to resemble a push-up. Then straighten the other arm. The body should always be straight.
— Slowly return to your starting plank position, again relying only on one hand.
— Repeat the movement, alternating hands.
Try now to see the best version of yourself as soon as possible. Stay motivated and you will achieve your goals!