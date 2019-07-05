Strategic Advisor to the transformation of Ontario dismissed (PHOTO)

Strategic Advisor to the transformation of Ontario was dismissed on Thursday, when it appeared that he associated with the former head of the Prime Minister’s office Doug Ford.

The head of the public service of the province in official letter informed employees that the division of the change would be disbanded, and Peter Fenwick fired, starting today.

The note by Stephen Davidson says that the decision to dissolve the office was made after a review of the structure of the apparatus.

It happened on the same day, when the Toronto Star published an article that Fenwick already knows Dean French, including once bought a life insurance contract the person who for 20 years was considered the right hand of Ford.

The French abruptly left his post last month after news that at least three government appointees had a personal relationship.

Neither the French nor Fenwick has not responded to the requests of journalists canadian Press to comment on the events.