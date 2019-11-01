Stray bullet: 7-year-old girl from Chicago in critical condition after Halloween
Chicago (Il) during trick-or-treat 7-year-old girl wounded by a stray bullet. She is now hospitalized and is in critical condition. This writes ABC News.
According to police, the girl, dressed in a bumblebee costume, “hunt” trick-or-treating with their parents when the shooting occurred. In addition girls were injured and 30-year-old man who was shot in the left arm. He was also taken to the hospital.
The representative of the Chicago police Department Anthony Guglielmi said that the girl was an unintended victim. According to him, all the witnesses helped investigators, “but still need more evidence”.
“We heard the shots… four shots. I went outside, said Lali Lara, working in the mobile phone shop near where the incident occurred. The father of the child cried: “My little girl got shot!””
Police reported that the street by an unknown man followed a few people. At some point one of them opened fire on the prosecution.
According to recent reports, no one has been arrested and also description of the shooter yet.
“This is unacceptable — angry police Sergeant Rocco Aliotto. Seven — year-old girl who was walking with his family was shot because an unknown group wanted to shoot the other man.”
Police said that near the scene have surveillance camera which recorded everything on video.