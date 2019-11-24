Stray dog rescued five kittens, warming them with his body in the freezing night (photo)
Animal shelter Pet and Wildlife Rescue, which is located in the canadian province of Ontario, published in the social network Facebook post, which tells a touching story of a dog and five kittens. Saw them on the side of the road in the frosty night a passing woman. A stray dog lying in the snow, warming his body five little kittens. The woman picked up all six and brought to a shelter, where foundlings are now looking for new owners.
According to the publication, Huffpost, the dog was given the nickname serenity (“Serenity”). While in the shelter, she regularly visits his adopted “children” who are now being treated against parasites and fleas. Nobody knows what happened with the kittens most likely, just throw them on the street.
The staff say that such small kittens most likely would not have survived such a cold night, if not serenity.
