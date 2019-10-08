Stray dog trust for their puppies: she spent each kiss
Our today’s heroine is a mom is a pit bull, which has long lived on the street and didn’t trust people. She was accustomed to rely on themselves, but the birth of a puppy changed everything.
Just two days after the appearance of babies born in California began a severe storm, and mommy had to hide in the Bush with puppies. Here only chances to survive almost was not.
People living nearby tried to help the dog, but it is not given and ran away. Now, however, when rescuers arrived, became quite different.
When people found her, the dog was scared, but trusted the rescuers. To throw the children she could not.
When the man picked up one of the puppies, mommy started, but only stretched, licked the baby.
So she did all the puppy dogs, who were taken to safety.
Mommy didn’t know what will happen to them, but decided to trust the rescuers.
She didn’t resist when the man took her. The rain soaked everything, but the deed was done.
The vet examined all the family in the light of the lamp standing on the street late at night.
Mommy was quite healthy, only requiring care. All eight puppies were rescued and felt good. They were named after natural phenomena: Thunder, Breeze, rain, Fog, Flash, Lightning, Storm. And two of the smallest puppy of steel Droplet and Drizzle.
And mommy got the name rainbow.
Well, now the family has become quite home, soon every kid will be your boss.
And here is a video from the rescue operation. So touching!