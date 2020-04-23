Stream ‘African penguins’, and the English course: how to spend a weekend in new York (April 24-26)
What: English language Course for STEM
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers seeking to improve skills and lexical knowledge of English language for science.
During the course you will learn about innovations in the field of scientific research, broaden vocabulary and discover new language skills required for the exchange of scientific information.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “ABC of Finance”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
More info: to Be financially literate — a need dictated by the times. The ability to invest money and analyze the economic situation is one of the important qualities of the modern man. This course will help you acquire the necessary knowledge and practical skills, and increase competence in matters of investing and personal Finance management.
Cost: Free
What: the Course academic writing in English
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: Course “Academic writing in Russian and English languages” devoted to the development of written communication skills in Russian and English languages in scientific style of speech. The aim of the course is to teach competent writing annotations, abstracts, scientific articles and technical direction.
When explaining the course material used innovative technologies such as a method of grammatical patterns and structures, “construction” of scientific text in a set genre with the use of linguistic clichés typical for this genre.
Cost: Free
What: Online course for promotion in Instagram
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: they Say that in the beginning you need to always say something interesting to catch the attention of viewers and entice them to look further. Remember this idea, it is useful in promoting in Instagram. The course will be useful to you if you are: manufacturer of furniture, interior items or utensils, photographer or artist, do with your hands something very beautiful and would like to sell it; or are travel notes of a traveler, want to be a blogger, have a local business (nail salon, Barber shop, Studio visage); teach and counsel people; want to create a thematic community.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “How to create a personal blog”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
More: Free video course on the basics of working with the world’s most popular platform for creating blogs is WordPress. Even without knowing anything about HTML, after completing this course you will be able to create your own blog which isn’t just a page in LJ, and an independent website.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the British Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: This iconic Museum, located in the heart of London, allows virtual visitors to explore the Great court of Queen Elizabeth II, to discover the ancient Rosetta stone and the Egyptian mummies. You can also find hundreds of other artifacts in the virtual tour of the Museum.
Cost: Free
What: a Historic online tour of Saint Petersburg
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: Online course format excursions in Saint-Petersburg in the context of Russian literature: from Pushkin to the authors of the XXI century. Most of the literary works, writers, and characters you know from the curriculum, but the author’s view will immerse you in a different literary world, which is full of mysteries, myths and mysterious events.
All videos were filmed in the dark to capture the atmosphere and spirit of the mystical literature of St. Petersburg. The author takes you through the places where lived writers and their heroes, and with the help of drone you climb above the city and look at the context of the history from the height of bird flight.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Tretyakov gallery
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: the Museum offers a virtual tour of the current exhibitions, a gallery hosts a large archive of past exhibitions and special projects. This section is for those who can’t leave the house, but wants to join the wonderful, contains text, audio and video materials, as well as reproductions of paintings. Virtual tour of the Tretyakov gallery can be made here.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast “African penguins”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: Energetic and inquisitive penguins frolic and happy to eat from the hands of the Rangers. Sometimes the fish thrown into the water and the birds diving for prey, and showed feats of underwater acrobatics. To watch the online stream at the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the National gallery of art
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
More info: This famous American art Museum presents two online exhibitions at Google. The first exhibition of American fashions from 1740 to 1895, where presented, including a variety of models of clothes of colonialism and revolution. The second is a collection of works by the Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, who worked in the Baroque style.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
