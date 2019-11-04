Street style celebrity: Amal Clooney in new York
Amal Clooney strictly follows not only the letter of the law (what ought to do and her sister!), but fashion rules: her images are always perfect and find fault with anything can’t even the most severe critic (except that the length of the heels, fraught with falling and injuries).
Business base Amal essentially always the same, undergoing only minor changes in accordance with the trends of the season. To some it will seem boring, but Amal, a lawyer and expert on the protection of human rights — the style has long been subordinated to the profession, but because, if it is not a relaxed vacation on lake Como with her husband George Clooney and friends, she always chooses a win-win combination of business style and classics.
This time on the streets of new York the paparazzi photographed Amal when she was in a hurry to class in Law school at Columbia University, where he teaches recently. Black and white dress with floral print would be quite boring if not for the large Golden button on the asymmetrical skirt, causing the Association with the fashion of the 80s. Roomy briefcase, pumps, red lipstick, sunglasses and a Cup of coffee — just the editor of a glossy magazine, and not strict Professor.