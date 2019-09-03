Street style celebrity: Penelope Cruz in a bright red Chanel jacket and jeans in Venice
This year’s festival in Venice boasts a truly stellar list guests at the Photocall and premiere already there were many Hollywood celebrities, including brad pitt, Kristen Stewart, Scarlett Johansson and Jude law. At the festival arrived and the 45-year-old Penelope Cruz. The actress has already presented the film “Wasp network” (Wasp Network), where she played a major role.
Well, today the actress was caught on a boat trip in Venice. For daytime activities Penelope chose bright double-breasted jacket from Chanel blue slightly flared jeans (like this style, by the way, back in fashion, so that the way Cruz can safely copy). The image of the actress added black-and-red bag from Chanel.
During the festival, Penelope has managed to give a few interviews. So, in one of them she admitted that the universal obsession with gadgets seriously bothering her.
I wish we lived a little longer in the 90s, because it seems to me that everything is developing too fast, and we are not ready for such pace
— admitted the actress.
Especially Cruz is worried about how this dynamic technological age, experiencing children and adolescents.
To some it may seem an exaggeration, but I’m sure we grew up with a different attitude towards technology. Now young people have to communicate with gadgets that do not have time to learn to just play, talk with my family, sitting at the dining table, or even just bored — but it’s a pretty important experience that we all must go through in childhood,
— said Penelope.
Recall, the Cruz has two children with Javier Bardem, she has eight-year-old son Leo and six-year-old daughter of the moon.