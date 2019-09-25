Street style celebrity: Rene Zellweger in a pantsuit on the streets of new York
50-year-old Renee Zellweger continues to attend events in the framework of her promotional tour of a new picture with her “Judy” (Judy) in which she played the iconic Hollywood actress Judy garland. Last week, Renee has presented a biopic in Beverly hills, and yesterday visited the premiere of “Judy” in Manhattan.
At the event, Zellweger appeared in a stylish way total black: it was top, double breasted blazer from Stella McCartney, classic black trousers with arrows, and elegant lacquered pumps. In this form, Renee got into the lenses of the paparazzi at the exit from the cinema where the premiere took place. The actress was friendly with reporters and greeted them with a smile.
By the way, recently on the Ellen DeGeneres Renee spoke about the filming of “Judy” and how she relates to her character:
Many people think that we have covered in the film only tragic part of her life, but if the essence of the picture, you can understand how unusual that she was really. Talent given by God, as well as her tenacity helped her to climb to such a high level. She is a wonderful, one in a million.
Previously, Zellweger admitted that very seriously prepared for this role and even tried to contact the children of Judy garland, so they told her what it was really. However, a number of circumstances have prevented this meeting: the fact that at that time, the family Judy was going through a difficult period, and the actress did not want to disturb them.
Recall that the picture of “Judy” tells about the difficult fate of the popular Hollywood Actresses 1930-1960-ies Judy garland: her latest concerts, quarrels with management, and constant longing for children. On the Russian screens the film will be released on October 17.