Street style celebrity: three new fashionable image Selena Gomez one day
After the release of her new lyrical single Lose You To Love Me 27-year-old Selena Gomez was snapped. Star actively attending social events, television shows and radio broadcasts, which will present their new smash hit about unrequited love (according to fans, a song dedicated to Selena romance with Justin Bieber).
Paparazzi all day followed Gomez on his heels. First, the singer got into the lenses of reporters on the way to the office of the American television services Music Choice, where she held a meeting. On this event, Selena went to strict, but at the same time very feminine manner: she had on a shirt, a cropped trench coat rich eggplant shade, black flared trousers and classic black pumps. The star’s hair was curled in light ringlets, and the main focus in a cast of make-up in violet tones had on the eyes.
After a couple of hours Selena Gomez again got into the lenses of the paparazzi. After the meeting, the star changed his look and gathered hair in a low bun with strands released. At this time, selenium was blouse mustard shade, black tapered-leg trousers and the same black shoes. On the way to the car, Gomez smiled happily to reporters and exchanged words with fans gathered at the Music Choice office.
On this eventful day, Gomez is not over: in the evening she again was spotted by the photographers on the streets of new York. The singer showed another way: it was a black oversized suit, with white stripes and white sneakers. In this form, Selena went to dinner at one of the restaurants in the city.
Recall that in a recent interview Selena Gomez admitted that he wrote the song Lose You To Love Me a year ago, but only recently finally decided to present it to the public. The singer said that now he feels differently than at the time of its writing. Selena is convinced that she had to pass through all these trials of life (unrequited love mental problems), to finally feel happy.