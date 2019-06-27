Street style celebrity: Tilan Blondo sport style walking in Los Angeles
Last week 18-year-old Tilan Blondo several times hit the lenses of the paparazzi — the most beautiful girl in the world was spotted walking in Los Angeles. One day Tilan devoted to shopping model decided to update your wardrobe and purchased a few things in a fashion boutique.
After successful shopping Blondo was found with her boyfriend Milan Meritta and friends in one of the coffee shops. A walk Blondeau went out without makeup and in casual most simple image: it was a long oversize hoodie gray color, short black shorts, and high shoes with bright colors.
The next day Tila decided to go shopping and chose for their walk almost the same look as the previous day: she was wearing a white long sweatshirt with print and hood.
At this time, friends and boyfriend company Blondo was not walking it alone.
By the way, all my free time Tilan spends with her lover — photographers regularly notice them on romantic walks and joint shopping. Young people do not hide tender feelings for each other in public and often post in Instagram combines cute selfie. It is noteworthy that just a few days ago, Milan has uploaded his first vlog on YouTube in which appears and Tilan.