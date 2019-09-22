Strengthen your knees, restore cartilage and ligaments with this is the best drink
As we get older, our body there are certain things that weaken, and the pain begins to appear regularly. This is due to the obvious wear and tear for many years of our lives.
In addition, when we reach old age, we not only suffer from wear bodies but also our body starts to work slower and therefore requires some stimulation and care in order to continue to function without problems.
That’s why you can begin to solve problems in all aspects of our body, both structurally and with our bodies. One of the most obvious problems can be a pain in the joints or muscles.
This drink can improve the condition of joints, ligaments and cartilage. Pain in muscles and joints can develop at any age due to different factors, one of which is a physical stress, i.e. exercise or physical activity.
This type of pain is one of the most problematic, especially when we’re talking about knees.
When it comes to this pain, we can’t depend on the analgesic, as this will give us only temporary relief and then the pain will come back. So today we will tell about a home remedy that can help you.
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon organic honey
1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder
1 Cup oat flour
1 Cup of natural orange juice
2 cups crushed pineapple
230 g chopped sweet almonds
230 g of water
Preparation and usage:
First, you have to cook the oatmeal for at least 10 minutes, then let it cool down and add the other ingredients, mix everything in a blender and drink is ready.
Drink two glasses of this drink throughout the day: one in the morning, preferably on an empty stomach and the second day. Treated for fifteen days, and your joints will cease to bother you.
Another important point for the health of our joints is what we eat, so we have compiled a list of some products that will help relieve pain in the joints:
1. Water. The joints are bathed in synovial fluid that reduces friction between cartilage and other tissues, softens and lubricates their movement. The absorption of water helps to synthesize synovial fluid and provides sufficient lubrication for the joints.
2. Onions and the like. Garlic, onion, leeks are rich in sulfur, a mineral necessary for the formation of collagen and other elements that make up bones, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. Several authors confirmed that high-impact exercises the demand for sulfur in the body increases, slowing the process of joint repair with poor diet. Another type of foods rich in sulfur are all types of cabbage and asparagus.
3. Foods rich in vitamin C such as strawberries, kiwi, oranges, tomatoes, raw peppers, broccoli, parsley, etc. This vitamin along with omega-3 inhibits the process that occurs when inflammation in the body. In this way, it contributes to the synthesis and maintenance of collagen and cartilage structures that are part of the joints. In addition, papaya and pineapple (fruits rich in vitamin C) contain papain and bromelain, a substance with a high anti-inflammatory ability.
4. Meat. This kind of food helps to keep the joints from both sides. It is the main protein providing essential amino acids for the synthesis of cartilage, and to prevent and reduce the recovery time of injuries. On the other hand, they have a high content of iron and zinc — minerals that are necessary for the treatment of trauma.
Attention! All information provided on the topic of “Health” can not be used without the mandatory consultation with the doctor!
But we don’t say goodbye, come again!