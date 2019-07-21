Strengthening the muscles and not burning fat: scientists have described an effective method of losing weight
People suffering from overweight problems, is to focus not on losing fat and strengthening muscles. This is stated in the study by American scientists, published on the website Medicalxpress.
Scientists have studied the figures of 400 pairs of twins aged 22 to 45 years old and came to the conclusion that the as muscle mass plays a key role in weight loss and helps to avoid re-gaining weight after dieting.
The researchers note that higher muscle mass is associated with increased insulin sensitivity. In addition, the muscles use a lot of oxygen and, in General, consume a lot of energy. In addition, among the important advantages of the muscles experts say their ability to pull glucose from the blood.
Scientists emphasize that the lack of muscle development due to the same factors that increase the risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Thus, strengthening the muscle mass will not only reduce weight, but also care about health.
