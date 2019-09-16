Stress crippled health Sedokova
Popular singer Anna Sedokova, who landed in love scandal because of an affair with a married basketball player Janis Timmay, told about the disease. The star needed medical care. Anna said that her health was crippled by stress.
Recently Sedokova got from the haters and media who relish the details of the novel with Janis and the scandal with his wife. Sana called Sedokova the other woman and said that her husband throws her one year old son out of the house and locks her Bank card, leaving without means of subsistence.
Anna at first did not respond to the posts of Sana’a, but then said that soon everything will fall into place and did not tell about the affair with Janis. Network on Anna was hit by a wave of criticism and outrage. Homewrecker is the softest word, which is called the singer. Write that she is the most cunning woman in show business, searching for wealthy men.
Sedokova is painfully aware of the scandal. Nerves she developed hives. To relieve the symptoms, had to seek help from doctors.
To restore the nerves Anna went to the Austrian countryside health center near Moscow. There she slept, walks, visit the pool and Spa treatments, reads a lot.
“Now, to get away from everyone in the health center to improve your health and stand a little on his feet, my main joy is reading,” said Anna, and even gave some tips on how to teach himself to read.
Recall that Anna is the mother of many children in show business. The eldest daughter Alina, she gave birth to a football player Valentin Belkevich. Monica lives with US with father Maxim Cherniavsky — second husband Sedokova. The youngest child of the singer — the son of Hector, his relationship with his father, Anna did not happen. Say, he is a young businessman Artem Komarov. But the singer is not confirmed.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that Anna Sedokova posed Nude for Russian Playboy magazine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter