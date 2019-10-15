Striker “Baffel” rewrote 85-year-old NHL record (video)
Striker “Buffalo Sabres” Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the action the match of the regular championship of NHL against “Dallas” (4:0).
24-year-old Swede in the 7th minute of the second period opened the scoring, and later made the assist.
Thus, Victor became the first player in NHL history that seven of its first goals in the League have come on the PowerPlay.
Counting washers, abandoned in the draw of the majority, being in the NHL since the season 1933/34.
This season, Olofsson scored five times in the previous two.
Just six games of the regular season Swede 7 (5+2) points.
“Blades” scored 11 points in six games since the start of the NHL regular season and currently are first in the standings Eastern conference.