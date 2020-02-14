Striker “Manchester United” it is forbidden to train at the team of coronavirus
Odion Ighalo
The winter acquisition of “Manchester United” Odion ighalo was forbidden to train on the club database because of the threat of coronavirus, reports the Mirror.
30-year-old Nigerian is trained individually with a personal trainer, classes take place not at the base of Manchester United at the Carrington, the newspaper notes.
The leadership of the “red devils” took this decision for security, as ighalo came to Manchester from China.
It is reported that the striker forbidden to come to the base for 14 days after arrival from Shanghai.
We will remind, on the last day of the winter transfer window, the club from old Trafford rented until the end of the season Igalo from “Shanghai Shenhua”.
Now the main part of the DOJ is collecting in Spain, where the Nigerian striker was also unable to go because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.
However, the head coach of Manchester United’s OLE Gunnar Solskjaer said that ighalo will be included in the squad for the closest match of English Premier League against Chelsea, which will be held on February 17 in London.