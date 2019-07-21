Striker of the national team of Ukraine first became a father: a touching photo
In the family of a 23-year-old striker Belgian “Gent” and the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk was replenished. The player’s wife Cristina in one of the Kiev clinics gave birth to a son who was born with growth of 55 cm and a weight of 3,750 kg. the novel was present at a momentous event, after which he posted on his page in Instagram a nice photo.
Note that Yaremchuk is a graduate of the Kiev “Dynamo”. In August 2017 forward left the capital club, which was not able to Express themselves, and signed a contract with Belgian “Gent”. At the end of the same year, Roman and Kristina were married, and in July of 2019 their family has a new member.
Recall, recently it became known that “Gent”, which, in addition Yaremchuk, also encourage the Ukrainians Ihor Plastun and Roman Bezus will play in the Europa League. This became possible in connection with the disqualification of “Mechelen”, which was excluded from Euro cups because of participation in contractual matches.
