Striker Salzburg, Holland has surpassed the record Drogba in the Champions League (video)
Erling Holland
On the eve of Napoli in the third round of the group stage of the Champions League is not without problems beat out Salzburg 3:2.
Spoiled nerves to the Neapolitans Norwegian Legionnaire Erling Holland, who twice during the match were compared to the score in the match.
Thus, the 19-year-old forward became the champion of the tournament in goal scoring in the opening three rounds, according to Gracenote Live.
On account of Holland became 6 goals – one goal to Liverpool (3:4) and a hat-trick in the meeting with “Genko” (6:2).
Erling surpassed the achievement of Didier Drogba, who in the 2003/04 season he scored five goals in the shirt “Marcel” in the same amount of Champions League matches.
Just 14 games of the season for the club Holland scored 20 goals.
Last but not least thanks to him that Salzburg is leading the table of the championship of Austria.
