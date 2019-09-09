Stripper Jennifer Lopez in “the Swindlers” and other premiere of the week: what to see in movie in…
In Ukrainian rolling out four new films. For going to the movies the whole family can come to the German animated feature “Manu”, the protagonists of which are birds. Fans of Jennifer Lopez will certainly be interested in a picture of “Fraudsters”, in which American pop diva plays a stripper. Popular Ukrainian actress and model Olga Kurylenko played the lead female role in the Thriller “the Room of desires”. An unusual perspective shows the story of hamlet in the film “Ophelia”.
“Manu” (Germany, LUXX Film, entertainment film for family viewing) 6+
Manu always thought of myself as a Seagull, because I grew up in a family of seagulls. But once he learns that it is actually a swift. Manu leaves for adoptive parents and tries to live with relatives. When the gulls and Swifts, looms a common threat, he manages to combine the efforts of different birds to confront the danger. The story for the audience prepared by a German Studio LUXX Film. “Manu” is her first feature-length cartoon. Still, the company was known for having helped major studios to shoot special effects for various feature films, in particular “Hotel “Grand Budapest” and “independence Day: the Revival”. Directors ‘Manu’ was made by the founders of the company Christian Haas and Andrea Block. Andrea is also a co-writer. Cartoon filmed in English. This allowed the German Studio to attract Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe. In the original version, their voices are the adoptive parents of Manu. In Germany “Manu” has grossed 2.6 million dollars.
“Fraudsters” (USA, STXfilms, crime drama, Comedy, budget: 20.7 million dollars) 16+
First about this story reported by the American magazine New York Magazine. The article made in the United States of furor. Edition to find out how a group of strippers in the years of the global financial crisis has developed and successfully applied the scheme facilitate the wallets and Bank accounts of a number of its customers. Supervised the cheats, a single mother. The film was directed by Lauren Scafaria (“Looking for a friend for the end of the world”). The film starred popular singer KARDi Bi (real name Alkalis of Marlenes Almanzar), Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), Keke Palmer. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu (“Crazy rich Asians”), Lili Reinhart (“Galveston”), Julia Stiles (“Jason Bourne”). Critics rave about the film. On the website Rotten Tomatoes, which collects reviews and opinions about all films and serials, “Fraudsters” have received 95 percent approval ratings. This is a very high figure. Special praise deserved Jennifer Lopez. It is alleged that this is her best role in a movie. In the film a lot of music. The world premiere took place in the framework of the International film festival in Toronto September 7. And less than a week “Fraudsters” out in the Ukrainian film.
“Ophelia” (UK — USA, IFC Films, romance, budget — $ 12 million) 12+
Australian Director Claire McCarthy decided to make a movie script Seven Cells written based on the bestselling Lisa Klein. This novel, in turn based on the immortal Shakespeare’s tragedy “hamlet.” A well-known story suddenly sparkle with new colors thanks to the fact that she describes this time on behalf of Ophelia. It is played by a popular actress Daisy Ridley (“Star wars”). In the picture involved a very strong cast of Australian actress Naomi watts (“king Kong”, nominated for “Oscar” for her role in the drama “21 grams”), British actor Clive Owen (nominated for “Oscar” award “Golden globe” and BAFTA for her role in the movie “Proximity”), a 27-year-old British actor George Mackay, who played hamlet. He acted in films since 2003. Known for the films “Pride” and “Captain fantastic”. Another good friend — Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in all the films about Harry Potter. In “Ophelia’s” he got the role of Laertes. The premiere took place in January 2018 as part of the largest independent film festival Sundance. In the US and UK drama was released at the end of June 2019. Because of the decision show “Ophelia” limited number of copies box-office takings amounted to 182 thousand dollars.
“Room of desires” (France — Belgium — Luxembourg, Bidibul Productions, a mystical Thriller) 16+
The couple buys a secluded mansion. The new owners make repairs and unexpectedly discovers a bricked-up room. This room in their new home has an amazing strength — any desire, thought here, immediately materialized! And everything goes like in a fairy tale as long as lovers do not make a fondest wish. After two miscarriages, they really want to have a baby… the Film shot by French Director Christian Volckman. He also acted as one of the writers. The main female role was performed by a native of Berdyansk Olga Kurylenko (“quantum of solace”). Her partner this time was a popular Belgian actor Kevin Janssens (“Storm”). The film premiered in April 2019 in the framework of the Brussels international festival of fantastic films.
