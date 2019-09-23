Striptease from Maruv and the statement of Elena Kravetz: highlights of the fifth broadcast of the project “Tantsi z…
In the fifth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars”(“1+1”) to the floor out of 11 couples. One of them, at the end of the programme, the decision of the judges and the audience, had to leave the show. The current broadcast was held under the theme “the Year that changed my life.” Celebrity participants did explicit recognition, often not in forces to constrain tears. To maintain of the pair on the balcony this time fell well-known TV presenter Nadezhda Matveeva, which in the past, live left the show.
Ether opened the sexiest couple of the season — Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
– Today our dance is about the meeting after a long separation, and I very well know these feelings, admitted the “FACTS” Daniel Salem. — When I was 21, I was in the rank of Lieutenant, was sent to the point of fighting in Lebanon, where I come from. And only two months later, I was able to talk on the phone with his girlfriend. At the time of the conversations of the neighboring building was hit by a bomb, the bond, of course, broke. Then immediately evacuated the whole area and for two and a half weeks with me couldn’t reach none of the family. And the girl thought that I was no longer alive. I remember this hard and long way home, in Odessa. It was very exciting. When I saw from behind the girl, then all I could think was, how she reacts, because she did not know that I am alive.
Viennese waltz couple remembered the dizzying support at arm’s length.
– I remembered the time when she left the parquet floor, dancing with Janet Jackson — shared their past Francisco Gomez. — LAB-Lav-Lav! In this show you — like an avalanche that won’t stop!
– 2009 changed my life — continued memories Catherine Kuchar. — Then, after much testing, I gave birth to a son. Daniel, you, as a Titan! But remember that the Titan could become the Titanic.
And I remembered the year 2006, the first broadcast of “Dancing with the stars”, said Vlad Yama. — I first approached the girl with a request to autograph the piece of cloth.
The pair received from the judges with 28 points.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva has dedicated its output to the floor year, when Vladimir became one of the leading “Eurovision-2017”, which was held in Kiev.
— I never thought that I would be leading this contest! — admitted Vladimir. – “Eurovision” has made me famous.
Folk disco couple danced to the hit song of Verka Serduchka “ziben, ziben…”.
— After this presentation you will have a lot of suggestions, decided Catherine. — You even the choir of the Rope can invite! Although I did not have enough Cossack twine.
I promise, if I’m in the final show — immediately said Ostapchuk.
— This night is about you, — admitted Francisco. — I was expecting your appearance, it got better and better.
I have to admit, for the first time at the track I see such a concerted movement, — said Vlad. — You were dancing in a little new style. But… it was good.
The jury assessed the performance of the pair 27 points.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar dedicated his dance to those who will forever remain in the heart. Victoria still can not move away from the tragedy that claimed the life of actress “Diesel show” Marina Poplavskaya.
A touching performance of the pair came to support the actors “Diesel show”.
– We recognize the value of human life, but do not know what will happen tomorrow, said through her tears Catherine. — Guys, you can easily become the favorites of the show. The only thing we should not forget how important “language” stop.
– I have your pair secret passion, admitted Francisco. — But the story is a bit paralyzed you. She never gave you the chance to reveal itself. Do not limit yourself on stage.
— I advise you to speak more body, — said Vlad. — Everything should be as organically.
The judges gave the pair 25 score. Catherine Kuhar was given the “top ten”!
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov devoted his speech to the most difficult year in the life of Anna.
– This broadcast we are dedicating the year that changed our lives and for me it’s the Olympic games, — admitted “FACTS” Anna Rizatdinova. — It was a very difficult year in which there was only gymnastics. I struck out the life of everything, absolutely everything, spent in the gym 16 hours a day, minus 30, plus 30, is not important. I understand that the stakes are everything. Today’s dance is an emotion, a culmination and reflection of those events. Many can say that again, in our dance a lot of gymnastic elements, but we did it on purpose, because I want to emphasize that sport is important to support all those who are preparing for the major competitions in life.
— Excellent presentation, admitted Francisco. — You were born to win! But I want to criticize too much sport. Dance!
– Nice dancing with objects, — has supported the colleague Vlad. — But it is a little about other.
– And I do not agree with the VAD, said Catherine. — You, Anna, even a piranha. I had just enough!
The pair received from the judges 26 points.
Jiji and Jan Cybulski dedicated his dance to all who once walked contrary to public opinion.
– Listen to yourself, said Jiji, before going to the floor.
Quick step pair danced to the song Jiji “me and Sarah”, which is in the final and he took over the microphone.
– Oh, dusica, such a delight, admitted Francisco. — This is a quick step? No! But a holiday in the village!
– You Tsibulsky really cool couple, said Catherine. – You sing, and she dances. Pray only that you do not fall into the risk zone.
– It kapets! — exclaimed Vlad. – The mood is wonderful, but the technique… I just ofigel! The error in the error.
The pair broke 20 points.
Alain Shoptenko and Alex Yarovenko admitted that their life was changed by the Chernobyl tragedy. Freestyle pair dedicated to all who suffered from the disaster and saved the lives of others.
– I am from Belarus and 70 percent of the radiation is gone in our favor, — said Alexei.
The hall was attended by the liquidator, the diver Alexey Ananenko, which hall welcomed standing.
– It seems to me that you are very satisfied with his performance, unexpectedly commented room couple Vlad.
– We see how you try — for support Catherine. — But only the effort too little.
– You like vanilla ice cream — not too sweet and not nalizheshsya, said Francisco. — Unleash the beast to show itself on the floor!
The couple received from a jury of 21 points.
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat has dedicated its dance year which changed the life of Xenia, when she gave birth to a son Platon. Finally, the couple danced hip hop, which they had long awaited the judges.
– I liked that you finally got your rhythm, — declared Vlad. — I was enough.
– It seems to me that Vlad and I watched different speeches, — he replied Francisco. — Music almost was not. Movements too. It was not the best I have seen from you.
– I agree with Fran, something is not enough, said Catherine. — Or that you cat has a calming effect so… you Want to show your “I”.
The pair received from the judges 25 points.
Elena Kravets and Maxim Leonov devoted his speech to 1995, when Elena met with the current President, Vladimir Zelensky.
– During this year I met a company that is loved by all the girls, — said Elena. — When I saw Vova, I realized that out of him yet. To millions of viewers, the artists “Quarter” — idols. But it was different. Ten years I had a shrink. Officially declare: I am not a legend.
Tango couple danced to the hit song by Alla Pugacheva “just like everyone else.”
– Elena, I like you, — admitted Gomez. — But, you know, failed this time. I want you I threw off all the excess. You have such a reliable partner!
– I do not agree with Francisco, — parried Kuhar. — In this relationship the envy of all there is a perfect tandem. Your duet dance looked very expressive.
– I see you decided to add a little green, — Vlad joked, alluding to the color of the dress Elena. — Nerve sometimes was too much. But the experience comes to you.
The pair received from the judges for 24 points.
Michael Kukuk and Lisa Druzhinina devoted his speech to 2019, when Michael received an invitation to become a participant “s Dances with stars”.
– I felt like a star! — admitted Michael.
To support Chukwuka the ether came his colleague in the film “Swingers” Olya Polyakova.
– Such a bear, leaned would — suddenly exclaimed Francisco. — You really like me!
– You, as the good soldier Svejk, again pretended to dance, decided Catherine Kuchar.
– Dance has become better — recognized Vlad. — At least than it was before, for sure!
The pair received from the judges 20 points.
Lyudmila Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk devoted his speech to all the mothers.
– We have so far are children, while alive, our mother, through tears, said Liudmila, remembering the serious illness of his mother.
– It’s right in the heart, — declared Vlad. — I liked everything.
– You danced from the heart, ‘said Francisco. — You are again in the competition.
– Open your shoulders — advised People Catherine Kuchar.
The judges gave the pair 27 points.
Covered the live performance of the pair Maruvи and Jay. A turning point for the singer was 2016, when in show business appeared singer Maruv.
– Girl Anya from Pavlograd always wanted to be a star, — admitted the singer. — Ten years I went on auditions, but I was told that I was fat and ugly. Don’t be afraid to dream! Spit everyone in the face and do what you want.
Frank dance has roused the admiration in the audience and among the judges.
– I like the contrasts, — said Vlad. — It was a room for all men. It was good, and sometimes brilliant.
– I’m glad you returned to us without frills, admitted Francisco. — It was your dance.
– Shine and poverty courtesans, — said Ekaterina. — Never thought that I would have to rate the dance from the strip club. Such frivolity has no place on the floor.
The couple received 23 points.
Standings after evaluation of judges was headed by Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich — 28 points. The least points scored a pair of Michael Kukulka and Jiji — 20.
In the risk zone of the fifth air got pair Jiji and Yana Cybulski and Maruvи Jay. To the surprise of many, the project has left a couple Maruv.
– Thank you to all my team who helped to prepare for the ether, — through tears, the singer said. — Since childhood, I watched “Dances with stars z” and wanted to get into this project. But thank you off. Hard to combine touring and dancing. In fact, I’m so depressed…
