Striptease in store: thief forced to remove the “extra” eight pairs of jeans (video)
The network has become a viral video, shot in Venezuela. The thief tried to leave the store clothes, pulled on eight pairs of jeans on top of his own. However, she was spotted at the scene and forced to remove the excess in the toilet of a boutique.
In the video, during an unusual Striptease, the girl pulls tight jeans, one pair after another forcing us to wonder what miracle she managed to put them on. Removing the eighth pair, the girl pulled the belt of the ninth, showing underwear, to prove that this is the last.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the video quickly became viral, gaining over 2.5 million views.
“It should permanently be put in jail”, “People criticize her, and maybe she was starving, and no one knows what she felt at that moment,” wrote in the comments. And someone noted that the girl, though nine pairs of jeans, she still looked very thin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter