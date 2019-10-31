Stroke: 11 factors that increase the risk to keep under control
This disease affects both young people and Mature age — so it is important to take preventive measures.
Every four minutes one person in the world dies from stroke. No one is immune from this disease: at risk men and women, the elderly and very young, those who lead a healthy life, and those who neglect their health. To minimize risk, it is important to know the early signs of the disease and to consult a doctor as soon as you suspect illness in themselves or loved ones. But it is equally important to know what factors can increase the risk of disease, and to carefully watch their health, if you in the area of special risk.
High blood pressure
The most important risk factor for stroke is high blood pressure. You run the risk already at the time, if your “upper” pressure exceeds 130, but if for two weeks or longer it is kept at around 140 and above, to seek medical attention immediately and take action. In addition to medications to normalize blood pressure, it is important to reduce salt intake, stop Smoking and alcohol, exercise and revise your daily diet eliminating easy carbohydrates, monounsaturated fats and foods that increase the level of “bad” cholesterol.
High cholesterol
Cholesterol plaques in the arteries can prevent normal blood flow, preventing normal blood flow to the brain and eventually cause a stroke. Safe level of total cholesterol is 200 and increased risk of stroke begins with the number 240. It is especially important to monitor the level of very low density lipoproteins (VLDL) — namely, their excess leads to the deposition of dangerous plaque on the walls of blood vessels that leads to narrowing of the arteries and prevent normal blood flow. Regularly take tests and track your cholesterol and watch your diet: when improving performance, is to reduce the intake of sugar, easy carbs, saturated fats. Should eat more oily fish, olive oil, other products containing monounsaturated fats and every day to find time and opportunities for physical activity — at least for walking.
Heart disease
Atrial fibrillation is one of the diseases that significantly increases the risk of stroke. But other heart disease can also translate us into the risk zone. Is to consult with your doctor, he may deem necessary to give you tablets to thin the blood. And, of course, do not forget about the diet and moderate cardio, and they’ll support your health and heart and blood vessels.
Diabetes
Type II diabetes is in itself a dangerous disease, can cause additional complications. Thus, diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, kidney and stroke — the chances of getting this disease in patients with diabetes is 1.5 times higher. It is therefore very important to control the blood sugar levels, preventing dangerous fluctuations to do with the port (it is proven that moderate exercise help to keep sugar levels under control) and stick to a healthy diet. And it is very important to quit Smoking is another factor that increases the risk not only of stroke, but also diabetes.
Alcohol abuse
When it comes to risk of stroke may not be safe dose of alcohol: even a small amount of wine or strong drink can greatly increase the risk of this dangerous disease. If we are talking about regular use, the stroke is almost inevitable: for women “red zone” starts with a strong Cup of alcohol daily for men with two.
Addicted to diet drinks
Just one serving of the beverage, sweetened with artificial sweetener a day, increases the risk of stroke three times. Juices and drinks with sugar are also dangerous for the health of the heart and blood vessels, but if I had to choose, it is better to give preference to them — oddly enough, a risk of “diet” drinks much more serious. However, it is best to choose water or milk.
Smoking
Every cigarette you smoke brings us closer to the stroke: Smoking increases the levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, while simultaneously lowering levels of “good”. As a result, the vessels become narrower, and their walls are less elastic. Quitting Smoking is a crucial measure in the prevention of stroke. And better to do it as quickly as possible.
If your body mass index (BMI) greater than 30, chances are you at risk: it is with this indicator starts obesity, which in turn increases the risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol. If this is your case — carefully watch your health and if possible make an effort to bring BMI to the normal values.
Hormone replacement therapy
Final decisions regarding the safety of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for women going through menopause, is still pending. But a study conducted in 2017, at the initiative of the North American society for the study of menopause confirmed that taking HRT increases the risk of stroke. Therefore, before taking the decision to start therapy, be sure to rate the risk of stroke and consult a doctor.
Stress
Chronic stress is another factor that significantly increases the risk of stroke. Primarily, this is due to the fact that under stress blood pressure rises — it is therefore important to learn to relax and relieve the effects of stress.
The contraceptive drugs
Oral contraceptives, especially combined with such factors as Smoking, high blood pressure or diabetes also increases the risk of stroke. This is important to remember when choosing a method of contraception, and you should definitely inform your doctor if you have any of the diseases that increase the risk of stroke.