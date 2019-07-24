Stroke in the young: causes and how to avoid it
Stroke to 45 years is seven times less than after that age. But the risks are still there and a lot of them.
Finds that heart attack and stroke are strongly associated with age. Indeed, among people over 50 is quite difficult to find those who do not have problems with the cardiovascular system. Not surprisingly, the vast majority of strokes occur after the age of 45. But this problem does not shy away from the young.
Symptoms of a stroke are the same at any age. As the doctors, with the young people at the onset of symptoms of stroke is most often diagnosed other diseases with similar manifestations, such as multiple sclerosis or migraine. Stroke in the young is most often hemorrhagic – bleeding occurs as a result of rupture of the aneurysm or other vascular anomalies.
According to doctors, most of the vascular pathology manifest themselves in childhood or not appear ever. People can to live my life with an aneurysm, and then die from other causes. Or aneurysm may not manifest itself until you break at some point.
The most important advice for the prevention of stroke at a young age to keep good health. If you notice any unusual symptoms, such as numbness of the hands or frequent headaches, you need to pass the examination. The risk group also includes those who have vascular anomalies, heart defects, impaired blood clotting.