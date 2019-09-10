Strong and long hair… only 1 month +3-7 cm

Every woman dreams of healthy hair, do a mask

-1 ampoule of vitamin B6-
-1 ampoule of vitamin B12
-1gr. vitamin C (sold in packages)-
-2 tablespoons of castor or burdock oil-
-2 tbsp honey (heat in a water bath)-
-2 tablespoon of any hair balm.

We mix it all together. Apply it on the hair 1 hour before washing first the roots, and then evenly distributed along the entire length. Put a cap on his head and wrap it up with a towel (achieve the effect of “sauna”.

Rinse the mask very well, oil is easily washed away due to the fact that the composition is a balm.

