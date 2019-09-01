“Strong start”: trump congratulated Zelensky
During the meeting in Poland of the Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence gave the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulations on the successful beginning of work on the post of the Ukrainian President from the President of the United States Donald trump. This writes Interfax-Ukraine.
“I want to congratulate you. Very nice to meet you. And also to congratulate you on a very strong start as President of Ukraine from President Donald trump”,— gave the Pens trump’s words during a meeting with Zelensky in Warsaw.
We will remind, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence in Warsaw in the framework of participation in the memorial events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war. During the meeting, Pence said that the United States will continue to support the people of Ukraine, in particular, security and territorial integrity, including the occupied Crimea. In turn, Zelensky asked to convey his gratitude to President Donald Trump.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the USA was planned for September — instead of a Penny in Poland had to come the trump. But the visit of the American leader in Europe had to be postponed due to the impending on his country of a hurricane. Trump remained in Washington to coordinate the Federal government to the States, which have the brunt of the disaster. Now, as expected, the first meeting Zelensky and trump may be held during the visit of the Ukrainian leader in the United States during the session of the UN General Assembly in new York in the second half of September.
