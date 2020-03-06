Strong wind, snow and rain: two powerful storms overwhelm 11 US States
Severe storms left the southern United States where it dropped up to 7 inches (177,8 mm) precipitation and flooding in some parts of Carolina and Georgia: March 5, due to the heavy rain some of the streets in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, was impassable, reports ABC News. Now, under the threat of bad weather were another 11 States.
The storm will now move along the East coast and will be joined by another storm moving from the Great lakes may bring rain and snow to the North-East and some regions of the East coast.
On Friday morning, March 6, when these storms will occur on the East coast in 11 States from Wisconsin to Georgia and Massachusetts will probably cover the strong wind and snowfall.
The two storms will come together on Friday evening, March 6, in the North-East, forming a violent storm off the coast. This new storm system could cause a brief snowfall in West Virginia, North Carolina, the Southeast, New England and Eastern long island.
In the mountains of West Virginia in some areas expected up to 10 inches (254 mm) of snow.
On Saturday morning, March 7, in most regions, snow falls, and on the East coast gusty winds are expected. In coastal Massachusetts, the gusts could reach 65 mph (104,6 km/h).
After the storm is expected warming up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius) in some regions of the Midwest and northeast.
In anticipation of a powerful storm that is expected to cause strong gusts of wind, floods and snow on 6 and 7 March, in some parts of Eastern Massachusetts was declared a storm warning, reports Whdh.
The national weather service has issued a warning about strong winds for part of the counties of Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket from 9:00 a.m. March 6 until midnight on March 7. According to meteorologist Josh Wurster, on Cape cod are expected with gusts of wind up to 65 mph (104,6 km/h).
In the counties of Essex and Plymouth the wind speed will be 20-30 mph (32-48 km/h) with gusts up to 55 mph (88,5 km/h). Possible falling trees and broken power lines, in connection with what are expected to be widespread power outages. Traffic on the roads will be difficult.
From 6:00 to 11:00 Saturday, March 7, in the counties of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth and Nantucket are warning about flooding, which may occur during high tide.
“If you have anywhere to go, keep in mind that in connection with the possibility of flooding the roads might be closed, so expect the trip carefully. Do not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flood waters of unknown depth. It is also recommended to take the necessary measures for the protection of property,” — warn meteorologists.
Warning the snowfall apply to counties of Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket from 20:00 on 6 March to 11:00 on March 7.
In the districts of Barnstable and Dukes can drop 2 to 4 inches (50-127 mm), and in Nantucket — from 3 to 6 inches (76.2-152.4 mm) of snow. Motorists are advised to be careful on the roads.
March 6 and 7, a cold atmospheric front in the Bay area of San Francisco will bring light rain to the region, ending a drought that lasted 37 days. Second storm hits the region in the evening of March 8, according to MSN.
According to the forecast of the first storm system will be in the Northern part of the Bay of San Francisco on Friday evening, March 6, and then slowly spread to the South, to a Saturday morning to Monterey Bay.
In the Bay area of San Francisco will be held March 7 in the morning heavy rain, during the day, precipitation will be negligible.
A storm system will lead to lowering of the temperature in the region in the afternoon of 7 March. March 8 no rain forecast. But from Monday, March 9, the rains.
On the coast of big sur heavy rains. Here predict a loss of 1 to 2 inches (25-50 mm) rain. In other coastal areas will drop from one to two tenths inch (2.5-5 mm) of precipitation, and on the hills of the East Bay — half inch (12 mm).
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1714
[name] => flooding
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => navodnenie
)
flood
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2313
[name] => storm
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shtorm
)
storm
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2959
[name] => weather
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pogoda
)
weather
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11088
[name] => wind
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => veter
)
the wind
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16638
[name] => warming
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => poteplenie
)
потеплениеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark