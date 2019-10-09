Strong women don’t beg. They leave when they feel unwanted
I’m sure that every woman had been in the same situation with a man:
You meet a guy. You like him. And I think he likes you too. You go on a date with him. Butterflies in my stomach and around and you become more confident that you two are destined to be instead of and to get married.
And then suddenly this guy somehow knows what’s going on in your head, and decides to disappear from the face of the earth. Suddenly you’re alone in the hope that he will return, and if they don’t, I hope that at least he’s gay so he won’t have to face the horrible truth that he doesn’t like you.
Maybe a little excessive, but in modern relationships, there are often moments when you decide to show your vulnerable side and open man when he ceases to call you.
It is logical to experience the confusion, anger, an urgent need to see him and say in person what he is a fool, I lost you. And although it may show the struggle for love, for God’s sake, not worth it! Paying attention and throwing messages, you’re only going to sound crazy hysterical.
So instead of trying to be the girl who does not understand the hint, be one that she will forget about him if he doesn’t appreciate you.
I still regret that wasted time and energy on someone who was not worthy of my love and affection. Wish I went to travel and meet new people. Because in fact, everything was obvious. And every sign was telling me to escape from it. But my stupid logic maiden refused to leave. Because I stayed until he told me to stay.
But let’s all stop and hold the guys who don’t want to be held. Life is too short to Bang your head against the wall and go crazy because someone halfway from you. In a world of many other men, so why dwell on who you are not interested.
Strong women never never I beg of you. They go to a time when you feel more unwelcome.
And how to understand that you’re unwelcome?
1. He never made efforts to see each other.
Let’s face it: if a guy wants to see you — he sees. So simple. When he starts to look for excuses and ceases to fulfill the promises and plans you need to look for other options.
2. He acts like he doesn’t care about you.
Men are very simple, easy to understand. Just look at his actions, and you will know the truth. If he behaves that he doesn’t care about you is the truth. And then you also have to care about him.
Maybe there were times when the man chased the girl and begged her forgiveness, because I realized that I had lost. But usually this happens only in the movies. You should be with those who don’t need to lose you to understand that he loves you.