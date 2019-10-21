Struck near the home of former President: a tornado swept through the Dallas, destroying everything on the way
Destroyed buildings, disrupted power lines and massive damage to result from a tornado in Dallas, which covered the city on Sunday night, October 20.
The disaster has caused damage to the territory for 17 miles (27,35 km). Without electricity remained more than 95 000 people. Despite the fact that serious injury is not fixed, staff first responders went door to check the status of residents.
The national weather service warned of continuing strong winds and hail.
Video published in social networks, show the size and strength of the tornado.
On one of the videos shows a large funnel cloud over the city.
Other footage and photographs.
The wreckage of trees and the roof scattered on the streets at almost every step, strong gusts of wind felled power poles and ripped power lines.
Fire and rescue services Dallas quickly responded to a building collapse in Northwest Dallas. Shop the Home Depot was in the center elements: the roof collapsed, and broken pipes gushing water.
A tornado almost destroyed the house of former President George Bush and first lady Laura Bush. “Lucky for them, and they pray for the safety of their neighbors in DFW,” said reporter Jack Fink. referring to the representative.
Monday morning in Dallas appeared press release city authorities, which refers to the absence of fatal and serious injuries. Assessment of damaged structures.