Struggle for light: in the United States may ban electronic cigarettes
In the US, a growing number of lung disorders, the cause of which can be the use of e-cigarettes.
The American medical Association (AMA) called for an end to the use of electronic cigarettes.
In a statement, the AMA, in particular, says: “the in-country Distribution of pulmonary pathologies associated with electronic cigarettes, strengthens our belief that the use of e-cigarettes and vaping has become an epidemic”.
AMA is one of the most prominent and influential organizations of doctors in the United States. She warned that vapers experiencing breathing problems, chest pain or severe cough, should immediately seek medical help.
In turn, the Administration control food and drug administration (FDA) has sent the largest electronic cigarette manufacturer – the company JUUL – warning, accusing JUUL in violation of the law: the dissemination of unfounded allegations about the safety of its products.
Vaping is considered to be the cause of 450 newly detected cases of pulmonary disorders in the United States that resulted in five deaths.
Recall that two officials in San Francisco have advanced a new bill that proposes to prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes until, while the Administration control food and drug administration (FDA) will conduct a study to assess their impact on public health.