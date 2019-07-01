Stuck for 27 hours in the Elevator woman escaped wine from dehydration
50-year-old Italian from Padova city stuck in an Elevator for 27 hours, and was saved from dehydration of wine.
According to the newspaper Corriere del Veneto, the woman left the apartment to get wine and other things in the basement. The Elevator, which she descended, got stuck, and she had to call for help.
Your mobile phone the victim left the house, and in the Elevator there were buttons to call the Manager, so the woman couldn’t call for help otherwise. Her situation was complicated by the fact that standing on the street 30-degree heat.
The cabin is hot, and she could die from dehydration, if not for the box of wine that she was going to get to the cellar. The victim broke a bottle and began to drink wine, “just to survive”.
After 27 hours of Elevator hostage freed — the fire got the Italian out of the Elevator, but the help of doctors did not need it.