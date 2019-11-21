Stuck in a traffic jam, the bride changed her limo on fire truck, not to be late for the wedding
A resident of Los Angeles, Julie Gorman rode in the limo to your own wedding, when the car got stuck in traffic — in front there is a serious accident. Julie realized that late for the wedding. Despite the rain, the bride wore rubber boots, got out of the car with their girlfriends and picking up the dress, went to Church on foot — even though he knew that in no time.
An unusual group on the side of the road noticed the fire, which, among other emergency services arrived on the scene. They asked the ladies if they need help. Julie told them about the situation, and the gallant rescuers offered her a ride. Julie and her friends took advantage of the offer again to come to the wedding in a fire engine with the flashing lights — almost on time. Guests said unexpected exit of the bride was unforgettable.
The story went viral after it was told about on the official page fire Department County of Los Angeles in Instagram. Julie sent a firefighter with them their photo with the inscription: “Thank you for what you did for our wedding. Germany”.