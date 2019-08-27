‘Stuck in traffic’: the robot Fedor at the second attempt got to the ISS and apologized for the delay (PHOTO)

Loading...

The spacecraft “Soyuz MS-14” anthropomorphic robot Fedor on Board at the second attempt, was able to dock to the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International space station (ISS). It has been broadcast on the website of Roscosmos. The spacecraft delivered to ISS about 670 kg of dry cargo.

General Director of the Russian space Agency, Dmitry Rogozin thanked Twitter experts from TsNIIMash, space-Rocket Corporation “Energiya”, the cosmonaut training Center (TSPK), the state Corporation and the Russian crew of the International space station (ISS) after docking of manned spacecraft with the station.

The robot Fedor also commented on the situation on Twitter. “I apologize for the delay. Stuck in traffic. Ready to continue work,” he said.

On the eve of the flight Director of the ISS Russian segment Vladimir Solovyov said that to repair the radio system “Kurs” on the ISS for the docking failed the first time will be after docking of spacecraft “Soyuz MS-14”, or after the return of the robot Fedor on the Ground, reports “Interfax”

“Were going to dock with the Union to end this expedition with our Fedor, then find a quiet time, more time to think about what to do,” – said Solovyov in the course of negotiations with the commander of the spacecraft “Soyuz MS-13” Alexander Skvortsov. He stressed that the crew with the help of experts on Earth will have to repair the radio system “Kurs” on the docking module node МИМ2. However, he noted that the device, which will help to rectify the fault, is in the set of spare parts to the ISS. If the reason will be problems with the power supply to the signal booster, the astronauts will have to resolve the issue.

Cosmonaut Skvortsov said that together with his colleague Alexei Ovchinin studied the connectors in the Cabinet with the elements of the system of “Course” and found no problems. The ISS Fedor will stay until 7 September, with it planned a number of experiments related to the work of the machine under conditions of weightlessness.

24 Aug “Soyuz MS-14” robot with Fedor on Board was not able to dock to the station. According to preliminary data from NASA, the reason for the failure was the problem with the amplifier system automatic docking “Course” on Board the ISS. After that, a decision was made about relocation.

26 Aug transport manned spacecraft “Soyuz MS-13” successfully pristykovatsya with the service module “Zvezda” to mini research module Poisk of the Russian segment of the ISS in order to free the quay for the “Union of the MS-14”. Solovyov noted that ship with Fedor will be docked to the instrument compartment, since there is “more control”.

Meanwhile in the Russian segment of the Internet failure the first dock was an occasion for jokes against those who unsuccessfully tried to sell themselves on the topic of the robot. “Oh, Russia – show and powerlessness,” wrote one commenter, while another, remembering the scandal covering the ISS and the ability of Fedora to work with the drill, suggested that he would be drilling new holes in the vehicle.