Stuck naked body: jenisha was forced to spend seven hours in your own bathroom

Stuck naked body: woman was forced to spend seven hours in bathroom
A curious case occurred recently in the Russian city of Samara, where local resident Lyubov Ivanovna was a prisoner of the private baths. This writes the Telegram-channel Baza.
It is reported that on 30 July during the water treatment unhappy stuck to the subject of plumbing and for eight hours could not otlepitsya.
“July 30, Lyubov decided to have a wash with foam, salts and total relaxation. She stood up in the tub and was about to sit down, but his legs treacherously went ahead. Big law, creating the effect of a small tsunami, fell right to the bottom”, — said the channel.
Between the woman’s body and bath the vacuum, and self-Love I. to otlepitsya could not, no matter how much I tried.
“You probably know this — stick with some part of the body to the surface of the bath under water, and then with a loud smack atlases. Lyubov stuck. All. And she otlepitsya failed — too big was the area of the vacuum created between its body and bath“—specify in Baza.
From 13:00 to 20:00 Liubov Ivanovna was in the bathroom, desperately crying and asking for help. Fortunately, by evening, her screams were heard by the neigbour who called Ministry. Arrived an hour later, the rescuers helped the lady to break free from “bathroom prison”.
