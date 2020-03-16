Stuck one Ukrainian team in Greece, we will pull, – the Minister
March 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Dmitry Kuleba
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a special briefing told about the evacuation of Ukrainians from Italy and said that Greece stuck one of the national teams of Ukraine, but did not specify what kind.
“One of the Ukrainian teams are stuck in Greece. We will pull this team.
Yesterday worked all night to get 4 teams of Rugby League in Ukraine. Work with each group separately to have a complete picture,” said the Minister.