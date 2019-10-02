Student from Ireland, lured money from the crook and gave them to charity
Student from Ireland has managed to lure money from the Internet-the swindler and donated them to charity.
It is reported by the British broadcaster BBC.
It is noted that this is the third time the 22-year-old student Ross Walsh draws a small amount from online fraud to charity.
In early September, with Walsh was contacted by a Solomon Gundy, who called himself “a big businessman”.
In the email, Gandhi wrote that he needed £ 1,000 for their business.
Walsh replied to the scammer that £ 1,000 is an insult, and he would give him 50 thousand pounds.
“Then I sent him fake photo of the transfer at £50,000, and he immediately responded. He said he had not yet received the money into your account,” – said the student.
After that, Walsh said Gandhi that the Bank stopped the transfer, because he thinks it is a Scam.
“I said they don’t want to transfer funds until you see a small amount of money going from his account to my account just to prove that it’s not a Scam,” added the student.
After 25 pounds have been transferred to the account of the student, he told the scammer about the Scam and moved the money to a charitable organization for the fight against cancer.