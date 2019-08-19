Students 100 years ago in Indian schools will be paid compensation (PHOTO)

Loading...

About 200,000 indigenous people of Canada, as children attended Indian day schools, where sometimes were subjected to physical and sexual violence.

The Federal court approved a settlement agreement for the surviving students of the so-called Indian day school.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the surviving students will be able to apply for individual compensation for the damages they have suffered, including physical and sexual violence associated with visits to Federal agencies.

The Minister of the crown and indigenous peoples Carolyn Bennett says the court’s decision means the recognition of the hard work done by all parties to find lasting and meaningful solutions to former students and their families.

