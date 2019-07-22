Students from Kharkiv created a luminous paving tiles

Three students of National technical University “Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute” Boris Kirpotin, Karina Belohoubkova (pictured centre) and Natalia Raged — and their mentor Ruslan Krivobok has created a luminous paving tiles. During the day she accumulates energy, and after sunset gives it in the form of light. Glow tile can go all night.

— The idea of this development was due to the desire to decorate the city at night, as well as to contribute to the reduction of electricity consumption, — told the “FACTS” Boris Kirpotin. — Karina and Natalia senior students, studying takes a lot of time. In the embodiment of ideas with tile has carved out several hours in the evenings. Worked in one of the laboratories of our University. The development paid for themselves as long as did not receive a scholarship Fund of Chernovetskyi Investment Group.

— Do you already have prototypes of the fluorescent tile?

— Yes, several. It should be noted that in the market there are other types of luminous paving tiles. They are made out of completely different technologies and two to three times more expensive than ours. Besides tile competitors may eventually lose fluorescent properties. And our this no shortage.

— How much will it cost?

— From 200 to 400 UAH per one tile, depending on its thickness. I think many owners will want to put it track on their private plots.

— A lot of money you spent on the creation of the tiles?

— I would not like to name the amount. Let me just say that our design was among the winners of the contest of technical innovations, held recently in fond Chernovetskyi Investment Group. We provided a grant of 400 thousand hryvnias.

and already started producing blinds that turns sunlight into electricity.

In turn, two friends from Kiev have created a counter that allows to significantly save on electricity. When you connect “smart” meter does not need to hook into the electric grid. The device is easy to fit and remove, say the developers.

A Lviv student created a system for collecting electronic waste.

Photo courtesy of Boris by Carpatina

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter