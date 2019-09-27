Students ‘ knowledge of 9th grade math leave much to be desired (PHOTO)

Press service of the regional school Board in Toronto (TDSB) announced that the recently released EQAO results show that it is necessary to “work on mistakes” in mathematics, especially for pupils of the 9th classes.

Results 2019, which were published Wednesday, shows that only 22% of students in TDSB schools who have chosen the applied mathematics course, correspond to the level or above the provincial standard, which is 22% below the average of Ontario and 6% below the average of the TDSB for 2018.

As for academic courses in mathematics, in this case at or above the provincial standards was 77% of pupils of schools run by the TDSB, but is 7% lower than the average for Ontario, and 2% lower than the average TDSB in 2018.

“The emphasis on mathematics should remain a priority in the TDSB, and we hope additional funding from the province to help implement the proposed Commission “action Plan to improve math skills”,” said Robin Saws, Chairman of the TDSB, in a written statement released Wednesday.

EQAO tests, which are conducted each year, testing students in grade 9 in mathematics to students in grades 3 and 6 reading, writing and mathematics.

The head of the TDSB, John Malloy said that although the math still needs tutoring, reading and writing 3 students and 6 classes this year, encouraging “good grades”.

According to the results, 76% of students in 3 classes in the TDSB this year performed at or above the provincial standard, which is 2% higher than the average of the province.

In a letter to 73% of students in 3 classes TDSB have met or exceeded the provincial standard, which is 4% above the average for Ontario.

The EQAO results also show that 61% of students in 3 classes TDSB performed at or above the provincial standard in math, which is three percentage points higher than the average for the province.

Students in 6 th grade the TDSB was on the same level with the average rate for Ontario is 81% in reading and slightly above the average for the province, 83% in writing.

The results show that 53% of students in grade 6 TDSB have met or exceeded the provincial standard in math, five percentage points higher than the average for Ontario.