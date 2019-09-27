Students were allowed to participate in the Toronto rally against climate change (PHOTO)

School Board Toronto district said that students who want to participate in the rally against climate change on Friday at Queen’s Park will not be punished for having decided to vote for the world movement.

The rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, and it will be one of many protests around the world on this day in the “world rally against climate change”.

Schools are not to schedule any tests, tests, and students will not be penalized for absence. This is also done to facilitate your trip to the rally for those who will need to obtain the permission of parents.

“They are the voice of the future, and we like to listen to them. They are curious, they are interested in. Their interests and passion is what we need to care,” said Council spokesman Shari Schwartz-Maltz.

The Council also stated that the safety of students for them in the first place, so they will record who was absent and who got permission from parents.

Earlier, mayor John Tory expressed support for the protesters.