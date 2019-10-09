Study: in the near future the dollar faces collapse
The world’s largest analytical centers and investors for several years say about the coming collapse of the dollar. To a powerful impact on the currency should result in the shortage of American currency, US monetary policy, the accumulated imbalance and the impending recession. Recently, one of the world’s largest investment banks Saho has published a report entitled “Dollar killer” in which he predicted great difficulties for the Americans, it says “Browser”.
In the economic history of 2019 can leave a trail as the beginning of the end the biggest monetary experiment, confident in Saho. Global recession is on the way, and the U.S. currency faces collapse.
Any economic system has periods of growth and decline. In monetary policy also has its own clear rules. Everything works smoothly until, until it becomes too high or too low. For example, two countries – Argentina and Germany. The Germans set a very low rate, and the Argentines are the opposite. The idea is the money needs to go from Berlin to Buenos Aires. But in fact the opposite is true.
Capital are distributed unevenly, and this has added to the expensive dollar and huge US debt. The only tool that haven’t used to keep the situation, analysts say the devaluation of the American currency. But there are two big questions: will this Federal reserve system (FRS) and whether it has sufficient tools for this.
The high dollar exchange rate – a problem in itself. “If the dollar rises too much, the system voltage is increased, not only for U.S. exports but also for emerging markets, with their high dependence on dollar financing and export of cars”, – the report says.
At the same time, President Donald trump, despite a very restrained policy of the fed, in favor of a lower dollar. However, for the time being all he’s doing is trying to put pressure on an independent regulator. And it is already formed in the counterweight system in the US very difficult to do.
The six-year period “weak” dollar ended exactly 11 years ago. And since then, the American currency rose in price by as much as 22%. Head of strategy at investment Bank Peter Garne reminds that the probability of a major recession in the next year to 40%. For the time being the dollar remains stable primarily because of the rather high growth rates of the American economy.
“There’s only one thing that truly matters in our days, is a global dollar liquidity. We work in the world, based on dollars, so liquidity in US dollars is a key factor in the global economy and financial markets. Since 2014 the world is faced with the structural problem of the dollar, the deficit in the backdrop of a tightening fed,” – said the head of macroeconomic analysis Saho Bank Christopher Dembeck.
Still, I believe in Saho, trump may apply the law enacted more than 80 years ago. It allows the White house to expand its powers. Over the past 15 years to such a tool the U.S. government used only three times.
In 2018 the American currency in comparison with “colleagues” gained 8%. But this year, the dollar has weakened. Soft monetary policy of the Federal reserve system provided the impetus for the devaluation. The trend of 2018 can turn back the clock. And one of the main reasons for changing US policy. There will be no more rate hike (at least this year).
And in the longer-term dynamics expected global shift towards savings, and the US in this situation are in a vulnerable position. Countries with a surplus (a surplus) in current account will behave more cautiously, but the United States with the status of the largest debtor in the world will be under attack.
“We expect a number of changes in the global economic situation, which, along with several negative medium-term factors point rather to decrease than to increase the dollar in 2019”, – stated in the macroeconomic forecast from Goldman Sachs.
Because of the high deficit, the dollar can fall in price on 30%, noted investor ray Dalio. “We sell a lot of Treasury bonds, and we will not be able to buy them all, he said. — The Federal reserve will have to print more money to fill the deficit will have to monetize more and this will lead to depreciation of the value of the dollar.”