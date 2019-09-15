Study: life expectancy of Americans depend on their income
According to a new study on the accountability of Management for the U.S. government, more affluent Americans are more likely to live to 70-80 years than the middle class and poor.
The report of the independent research arm of Congress, showed that more than three quarters of the richest Americans, who in 1991 was over fifty, was still alive 23 years later; for comparison, less than half of the people in the bottom 20% schedule of income in the United States, lived to that age.
In 2014 the accounts chamber of the USA concluded that those who were in the upper 40% of the population by income, are more likely to live to over 80 years than the remaining 60%.
The data indicate a statistical correlation between wealth and a longer life, but do not prove, that having less money means earlier death. However, the report coincides with other studies linking wealth and life expectancy.
A study carried out in 2016 in the journal of the American Medical Association, showed that 1% of the richest women live more than ten years longer than 1% of the poorest women.
“Poverty is a life-threatening problem for millions of people in this country, and this report confirms it,” said Senator Bernie Sanders who commissioned a report of the accounts chamber of the United States after a meeting with the residents of McDowell County, West Virginia.
Average life expectancy for men in McDowell County — 64 years, the lowest among all counties in the United States. While 350 miles (563 km) from there, in prosperous Fairfax County, Virginia, men live on average to 82 years.
The chamber also pointed to the widening gap in wealth between the richest Americans and other people. Those who were in the top 1% increased their average condition with $ 15 million in 1989 to $ 37 million in 2016. And the median income of those in the richest 20% (excluding top 1%) increased from 1.6 million to 3 million dollars.