Study: mask what kind of fabric is best and will protect you from coronavirus
Countries and States are starting to remove some limitations due to the coronavirus. Although the quarantine and weakened, people are hesitant to go outside without masks, and often sew them yourself. Edition of Fox News said what kind of material best suited to protect yourself and others.
Representatives of the health care industry are recommended to wear N95 masks advanced medical professionals. But if AB is not a medical officer, it is possible to buy already ready or to sew.
A group of researchers investigated how different fabrics can filter and catch very fine particles. They found that the hybrid fabric filter the most particles.
“We have conducted study of several common fabrics including cotton, silk, chiffon, flannel, various synthetic materials, and combinations thereof” — the scientists explain.
According to the researchers, filtration efficiency of hybrid fabrics, such as cotton-silk and cotton flannel, accounted for more than 80% for particles smaller than 300 nanometers and more than 90% for particles larger than 300 nanometers. Nanometer equal to one billionth of one meter.
“We believe that the improved characteristics of hybrids are likely to be associated with a combined effect of mechanical and electrostatic filtration.”
The researchers also found that with fabrics, such as cotton, a large number of threads provides the greatest filtering. The smaller the holes, the smaller particles can penetrate.
“Overall, we found that combinations of different public of the fabrics used in cloth masks may provide substantial protection against the penetration of aerosol particles,” — said the scientists.
However, this information doesn’t matter if your mask does not fit your size.
“Our research also implies that fractures (caused by improper fitting of the mask) can lead to reduced filtration efficiency of more than 60%,” said the researchers.
