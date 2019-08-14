Study: obesity leads to cancer more often than it seemed
Scientists from the UK found that obesity, among other health problems, also significantly affects the development of cancer. Moreover, the risk of obesity in this area the international community is clearly underestimated.
In fact, if we consider all the bad habits and other factors, obesity according to the degree of danger in this respect is second only to Smoking. So, for example, people who are overweight, are twice as likely to be diagnosed with malignant tumors, and they develop precisely because of the extremely large volume of the body. Particularly common are cancer of the bowel, pancreas, esophagus. These are precisely the areas most susceptible to the disease.
The specialists note that if in the case of Smoking, people are in principle well enough to know about all existing risks, allowing them to make their own decision about this habit, in the case of obesity any information shared there. Meanwhile, the reasons for each person could fix it myself, to at least minimize the development of such dangerous diseases.
Therefore, it is important now to maximally inform the public about what the extra weight can result in extremely serious consequences.