Study: pet owners can easily cope with the coronavirus
Now when quarantine of coronavirus introduced almost everywhere, dog owners are in the best position they can for a short time to officially go out. But the benefits of Pets is not only this. Scientists from the Italian city of Catanzaro during the study found: those who have four-legged pet, COVID-19 is easier to carry. A similar effect was observed in those who had contact with farm livestock, writes Freenews Life.
To find an explanation for this phenomenon, the researchers compared viruses of animals and humans. It turned out that the disease of bulls, cows and other cattle is similar to Chinese coronavirus is 38.4%, and with the virus of dogs is 36.9%. This means that the owners of the SARS-Cov-2 already have some kind of immunity, scientists say.
This was also announced Sabina oleks Condor, a Polish doctor working in a clinic in Madrid. She believes that the owners of cats and dogs, as a rule, cope with coronavirus infection easier or transferred completely asymptomatic.
“This issue requires further study, but there is speculation that we may be dealing with higher immunity due to contact with a specific for pet coronaviruses and more effective immune system,” said oleks Condor.
Perhaps this is due to the fact that as a result of cross-reaction antibodies to the virus, and the owners (most often) cats are more protected from COVID-19. Oleks Condor built their conclusions based on the analysis of observations of 100 patients with coronavirus.
“It is known that cats have a form of feline coronavirus that infects people. Therefore, it is possible that people who have close daily contact with a cat carrier, may have antibodies to the virus of the cat. And these antibodies can destroy the virus person. This is called cross-reaction exists in nature. Of course, to confirm my assumptions, will require in-depth research and statistics,” said the doctor.
Immunity pet owners may already be “tested” in the fight against the microorganisms contained in the saliva and fur of animals, so the disease is easier to bear.
