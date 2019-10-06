Study: rejection of Facebook will make you happier and richer
Did you know that the rejection of Facebook makes people less depressed, more productive and improve their financial condition. Tacoma to the conclusion after the results of a study of thousands of young social media users.
Economist Roberto Mosquera of the Universidad de las Américas, Ecuador, and his colleagues studied 1765 students at the University of Texas A & M. One group for a week refused to use social networks, while the other continued to browse.
The team found that the rejection of Facebook has led to the fact that people began to read less news overall, as well as decreased awareness of fake news in General.
Professor Mosquera and his team also reported that students are abandoning Facebook, have become less aware of the politically distorted news sources — and the effect appears to be stronger in men than in women.
“This does not affect the awareness about the news of the main sources,” added the team.
This conclusion supports previous research, which reported that Facebook may be an important channel for non-core and fake news sources.
So it became clear that students who temporarily gave up Facebook, was more productive. They reported that they feel less depressed, have healthier lifestyles, and make less impulse purchases and less eating.
They also asked volunteers how they would like to have as compensation for the abandonment of Facebook for one week.
It was found that on average participants felt that one week without social media costs $67 dollars — a significant part of the regular student budget in a week. After a week of absence on the platform, the participants increased the cost by almost 20 percent.
The researchers suggest that this growing rating typical for addicts.
The full results of the study were published in the journal Experimental Economics .
