Study: there are 4 things that unite all mass shooters in the USA
With the support of the U.S. Department of justice U.S. non-governmental analytical center of The Violence Project conducted a major study of mass shootings in the country since 1966 (August 1, 1966 a former marine opened fire from the observation deck of the University of Texas killed 15 people) and to this day , writes “Voice of America”.
After analyzing all the cases of shooting in public places, which killed four or more people, the researchers found that all the criminals-shooters share common features:
- Psychological trauma experienced in childhood
- A personal life tragedy, crisis, conflict
- “Program of action” or following someone else’s example
- The access to firearms
Important findings of the study:
- The mass shootings occur more often and lead to a greater number of victims: over half a century surveyed 20% of the incidents occurred in the past 5 years. 50% – since 2000
- Over the last 5 years there are more cases of fire on racial, religious hatred and misogyny
- More than half of the shooters purchased firearms through legal means
- Many shooters there had been obvious signs of any personal crisis
Psychological profile arrow
The experts with care speak about the psychological profile of a mass shooter, but Violence Project, the researchers came to the conclusion that some characteristics can be identified. They identified five main categories:
Shooting in schools. White male, often a student or former student of trauma. Most of them commit suicide, carefully planning the crime at some stage served hints or inform others about your plans. Use several weapons, which usually steal from family members.
Shooting in colleges and universities. Men, students of the institution who are ethnic minorities, have suicidal tendencies, have committed acts of violence or had a trauma in childhood. As a rule, have acquired firearms legally. Leave a message or a Manifesto.
Shooting at work. Men aged 40 years without some racial; most of them are employees, often working specialty. Have claims related to the work. Have purchased firearms legally.
Shooting in churches. White male older than 40 years. A motive, as a rule, hate or domestic violence, which spread to others. Such crimes are usually not planned, but happen spontaneously.
Shooting in public places and shopping malls. White male after 30 years, prone to violence and cruelty, previously brought to criminal responsibility. As a rule, these criminals have no connection to the crime scene/target. Usually they use one weapon, purchased legally. Approximately 30% of these Riflemen was observed violation of the thought process – mental disorder and one of the main symptoms of schizophrenia, in which the possible violation of mental activity, paranoia, delusions.