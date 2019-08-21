Study: VAPI cause changes in the circulatory system of a smoker from the first application
Smoking electronic cigarettes with first their use causes changes in the blood vessels. This statement was made by researchers at the Medical school of Perelman at the University of Pennsylvania. This writes RTVI.
With the help of MRI scans, the researchers found that after just one use electronic cigarettes have a person changes the blood flow in the femoral artery in the leg. Thus in a few minutes all normalizability, but scientists could not determine which chemical substance led to these changes.
“You can say, “no big deal, nothing is happening” <…> But if someone vapid regularly, it is likely that not all will return to normal condition,” said Professor of radiological Sciences and Biophysics and the study’s author, Felix W. wehrli.
Changes recorded in the blood vessels of the 31 participants of the study — and none of them had never vaupel and did not smoke. As noted by the researchers, these changes reflect the same processes that are observed in the development of cardiovascular diseases, including a chronic disease of the arteries — atherosclerosis. “But it takes years,” wehrli added.
In may 2019, scientists discovered that Smoking electronic cigarettes has toxic effects, including due to decreased cell survival and manifest some signs of inflammation in the blood vessels.
Doctors Medical school at the University of Massachusetts said that the growth of such studies stems from the fact that e-cigarettes are becoming more popular. However, many of the studies remain in the early stages, when they are carried out only in laboratories or tested on animals. “In addition to the harm from nicotine, supplements are a potential source of damage to the blood vessels, which overly exposed to Smoking youth,” said they.
At the end of June 2019 the city Council of San Francisco voted unanimously to ban the sale of e-cigarettes among individuals who have not attained 21 years of age. The bill provides for a ban on the sale and distribution of electronic cigarettes in city companies which have not obtained a certificate of safety from Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines USA (FDA).
