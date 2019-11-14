Study well and do not conflict: there was details about Russian student, staged…
Russian student College in Blagoveshchensk, which staged a massacre in the school, and then committed suicide, teachers characterized as “peaceful” and “responsible.”
The characteristics given to Daniel Zasorin, published a “Mesh”.
At the same time, some resources have spread the information that the girl was raped by Daniel, and that this could provoke the guy.
They also posted a video from College where the girl saves wounded by Saarinen guy ran next door.
