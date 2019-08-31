Study: zinc-rich diet may protect against pneumonia
Many of us have heard about the inadequate intake of various vitamins, iodine, iron, calcium. But few people know that the lack of such trace elements as zinc, can cause various kinds of ailments in humans. According to who, nearly one-third of the world’s population is deficient in this trace mineral.
Zinc deficiency in humans is manifested by hair loss, decreased immunity, prolonged healing of wounds. By the way, the slow growth in children may indicate insufficient intake of the child foods rich in this element.
Microbiologists and biochemists found that normal functioning of the immune system is directly connected with the zinc in the body. But so far it was not clear how exactly works the mechanism of protection from infection.
The Australian group of scientists conducted a study which showed exactly how zinc affects the body. For this they conducted an experiment on mice. A number of rodents were divided into two groups. The first group of experts contained a limited supply of zinc in the body.
The experiment showed that after a few months the mouse from the first group were more vulnerable to such diseases as pneumonia. Zinc deficiency has weakened the immune cells, which reduced the ability of phagocytes in the dissemination of the pneumococcus.
The introduction of zinc in the diet of mice showed active effect of zinc in the foci of infection, helping the immune cells to better cope with pneumococcus. This study was conducted using the latest imaging technology of chemical elements.
This discovery, according to scientists, is very important in the treatment of pneumonia, as of today, this disease is quite a serious problem for human health. It is also possible the invention of a vaccine containing zinc, for carrying out antimicrobial activities.
Zinc is rich in the following foods: meat, poultry, seafood (shrimp, kelp), beets, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, pumpkin seeds.